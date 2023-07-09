(WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys did a job on the road Sunday, scoring in all but one inning of their 8-2 victory over the Bristol State Liners.

Jonathan Xuereb was a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish for the visitors, notching an RBI and scoring tow runs of his own. Greeneville native Braden Spano (Milligan) also turned in two doubles and a pair of RBIs in the victory.

Fans were treated to extra baseball in the Model City, as Greeneville and Kingsport needed a tiebreaker to decide Sunday’s contest. The Flyboys chose to play defense in the additional half-inning, holding the Axmen off the board for a 5-5 tiebreaker victory.

Hollis Fanning got the home team off on the right foot, as he fanned four batters, while allowing just two hits in 3.0 innings of work.

Joel Dragoo drove home the game-tying run in the seventh for Greeneville to force the free baseball.

In Elizabethton, more late-game offense pushed the Sock Puppets past the River Riders, 11-7.

Brendan Jones launched a homer and stole two bases, while D.J. Dillehay recorded an RBI and two runs scored for Elizabethton in the loss.

MONDAY APPY LEAGUE SCHEDULE:

Axmen at Ridge Runners, 6:30 p.m.

Flyboys at Doughboys, 7 p.m.

State Liners at River Riders, 7 p.m.