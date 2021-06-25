Interleague baseball continues Friday night in the Appalachian League

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s interleague matchups have produced some interesting ballgames in the Appalachian League, especially in Johnson City with the series between the Doughboys and Burlington Sock Puppets.

A late comeback by the Sock Puppets on Thursday forced it to extra innings, and the game would eventually end in a 10-10 tie after 11 innings of play. Another comeback by the Sock Puppets would ensue on Friday, and it was a full comeback with seven runs in the final three innings to grab a 9-8 victory.

In Greeneville, the Flyboys struggled in their series against the Bluefield Ridge Runners, losing 6-4 on Thursday and dropping another contest on Friday, 6-1. Despite the home sweep, the Flyboys still hold the top spot in the West division.

Kingsport picked up a 10-8 win over Pulaski and Bristol grabbed a 4-2 win against Danville, both games on the road. Elizabethton swept Princeton, getting the 9-6 victory on Friday.

