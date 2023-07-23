KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a Bristol, Tennessee native, Payne Ladd has grown up around summer baseball at Boyce Cox Field.

Soon, his nights as a fan at Bristol Pirates games turned into hard-working days as a member of the Bristol State Liners grounds crew.

“This year I’ve been on the drag,” he said of his responsibilities. “We fix the mounds, home plate, bullpens. We tamp – you put dirt on it – and then tamp it down.”

Ladd has been performing these and other similar tasks for the better part of three summers. But, a few weeks ago, State Liners general manager Mahlon Luttrell approached Ladd about throwing a few pitches for the coaching staff.

The lefty was an All-Region performer as a senior this past spring, as he helped lead the Vikings to back-to-back TSSAA state tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023.

“It’s going to be a good experience,” he remembers thinking to himself. “Ted Power is a legend in the MLB, so just getting advice from him – if that’s all I got, I’d be happy with that.”

But, it didn’t take long for the coaching staff to ask Ladd to be part of the staff.

“I was stoked,” he recalled. “I called my mom and then my grandfather to tell them. And they were they were super excited for me.”

Ladd came out of the bullpen for his Appalachian League debut back on Sunday, July 16 and still remembers getting the call from the dugout.

“I was nervous,” he said. “And then I was super nervous jogging up to the mound. But once I stepped on the rubber and started throwing, I was fine just because I’m pretty good about blocking stuff out when I’m pitching.”

“When I got the first three up, three down, I was I was really glad that happened,” he continued.

Ladd pitched two perfect innings of relief, allowing no runs and no hits, while striking out a batter.

The season is quickly coming to a close, especially for a guy like Ladd who was added late to the roster. But, he’s not worried – just soaking up every second he can.

“Just get more knowledge out of these guys and Coach Power,” he said. “Just get as much as I can from this and maybe get a few more innings this season.”

Ladd will continue his academic and baseball career at Tusculum university this fall.