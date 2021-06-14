Greeneville pitcher Cameron Wagoner strikes out first eight batters in win over JC Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A strikeout is already hard enough for most pitchers to pull off, especially in the Appalachian League against NCAA-level athletes at the plate. Striking out the side is even more impressive.

Greeneville Flyboys starting pitcher Cameron Wagoner took it to a new level Sunday night, striking out the first eight batters of the game against the Johnson City Doughboys. The Greene Co. squad took the 4-1 win in Game 2 of a doubleheader, after already winning Game 1, 15-6.

The Eastern Michigan-product helped jumpstart the Flyboys’ energy. After his 1-2-3 1st inning, the bats came up and scored two in the top of the 2nd inning. Jake Decunto crushed a ball to leftcenter but it barely bounced off the wall, staying in play but still scoring a run.

Wagoner then came up in the bottom of the 2nd and rung up another 1-2-3 inning. In the 3rd, he got strikeouts for the first and second outs but the Doughboys finally put a ball in play: a groundout to shortstop.

He ended up fanning 11 batters in his four innings. The remaining Flyboys pitchers also did not allow a hit, so Greeneville got a combined no-hitter for the first time this season.

The Elizabethton River Riders were also in action on Sunday night, picking up a 7-2 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners. A five-run 6th inning proved to be the difference when Mario Zabala crushed a three-run homerun.

Greeneville (6-3) sits all alone in first place in the Appy League’s West division, followed by Bristol (4-4), Johnson City (4-5), Elizabethton (4-5) and Kingsport (3-6).

Check out highlights of both games in the clip above.