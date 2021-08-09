Greeneville Flyboys walkoff to win 2021 Appy League Championship

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Chris Williams hit a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Greeneville past Pulaski, 9-8, in the 2021 Appalachian League Championship Game on Monday night at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee. The Flyboys close out the 2021 season with a 34-16-1 record, while the River Turtles finish at 32-23.

After the River Turtles took the lead in the top of the ninth, Williams doubled to right field with a pair of runners on to secure the championship in the Appy League’s inaugural season as a collegiate summer league.

The Flyboys got hits from seven of the nine batters in their lineup. Williams paced the offense, going 2-for-5 with three crucial RBIs. Croom (2-for-4) and Lee (2-for-4) added two hits and a pair of RBIs for Greeneville, who had 12 hits in the game.

Escobar (3-for-3) led Pulaski in hits, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. Bay (2-for-5), Leary (2-for-4), Lovich (2-for-4), and Rice (2-for-5) all had multi-hit games, with Leary and Lovich also adding two RBIs each. Mason Turner earned the win for Greeneville, pitching the ninth inning and escaping the bases-loaded, no-out jam with just one run allowed. Carter Lyles suffered the loss for Pulaski.