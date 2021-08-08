Greeneville Flyboys prepare for Appalachian League championship game

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After splitting a series with Johnson City to end the regular season, the Greeneville Flyboys have more baseball ahead of them: nine innings.

A light practice Sunday afternoon has the Flyboys ready for Monday’s Appalachian League championship game against the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Greeneville.

“We just talked about leaving here tomorrow night after the game on empty letting everything we’ve got left in the tank out and let the chips fall where they may so I’m not gonna judge this team on one game one night by any means do we want to win the game yes that’s our goal obviously but there’s been so many positives this summer,” Flyboys manager Alan Regier said.

Regier brings 28 years of experience in Major League Baseball Scouting and Player Development experience, which has fueled him to take this summer as an opportunity to help the players grow and develop. While he said that was their main goal as a developmental league, him and the players are gunning for that title.

Greeneville and Pulaski split the season series between each other, 2-2, with both being splits at each ballpark. They haven’t faced each other since the end of June and since then, the Flyboys took the best record in the league and some extra hardware.

Regier won the Appalachian League manager of the year award. They also plan to start Bryce Mayer in the championship game, who won the Appalachian League pitcher of the year award.

Pulaski manager Clark Christ is gunning for the title just as Regier is, and they have history! They played baseball together in college at the University of Arizona and Regier mentioned the respect he has for his old friend’s team he hopes to beat Monday night.