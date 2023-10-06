GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A baseball veteran with 12 years in Major League Baseball will be at the helm for the Greeneville Flyboys next season.

A release from the Flyboys states Jack Wilson will serve as the organization’s manager for the 2024 season. Wilson, a former MLB infielder, has coached as an assistant at Grand Canyon University since 2022.

Wilson also has ties to the Appalachian League himself; he played with the then-Johnson City Cardinals after he was drafted by St. Louis in the ninth round of the 1998 draft. While in the Appy League, Wilson was named an All-Star and claimed the league’s batting title.

He went on to debut in the Show with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2001, kicking off a 9-season career in Pittsburgh. Wilson also played for the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves.

“I am honored and extremely excited to join the Flyboys family next summer,” Wilson stated in the release. “As an Appalachian League alumnus, I am thrilled to come back to where my professional career started. I have always been a huge fan of summer collegiate baseball and Greeneville is one of the best spots in the country.”

When Wilson retired from the MLB in 2012, he had amassed 1,294 career hits.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jack to the Flyboys organization,” Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart said. “He is the kind of guy that can come in and immediately make an impact on the players and organization as a whole. It is time to get back to championship form here in Greeneville, and we believe Jack is the right man for the job.”

Wilson’s son, Jacob, was drafted sixth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2023 MLB Draft.