BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Baseball legend Jim Leyland, who got his managing start in the Appalachian League, has been voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Leyland began his career as a manager with the Bristol Tigers in 1971. After a long stint in Bristol, Leyland began coaching the Chicago White Sox in 1982. From there, he would go on to manage four Major League Baseball (MLB) organizations.

The Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Players Committee announced Sunday that Leyland, 78, had garnered enough votes for induction. The committee oversees the entries to the Hall of Fame for MLB managers, umpires and executives.

Leyland managed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers during his career. As a manager, CBS Sports reports Leyland notched six division titles, three pennants and one World Series with the Marlins in 1997.

Over the course of his career, Leyland accumulated 1,769 wins, the 18th most of any manager in the MLB.

In 2022, Leyland was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. At the time, he thanked the Appy League for giving him his start as a manager.

“Managing there was the start of my 22-year managerial career,” Leyland said in 2022. “I’ll never forget it. Thank you.”