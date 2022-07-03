JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of early home runs, coupled with some late insurance ensured Greeneville’s 12-7 victory over Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday night.

The Flyboys let loose three home runs in total in the victory, including Beau Ankeney’s fourth of the season.

Science Hill product Caleb Marmo made a stellar appearance for the Doughboys, batting 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a solo home run.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Elizabethton River Riders 12, Kingsport Axmen 6

Bristol State Liners 3, Bluefield Ride Runners 2