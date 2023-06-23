(WJHL) – The rain caused havoc on the Appalachian League schedule in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, but it held off long enough on Friday to squeeze in some baseball action.

In Greeneville, the Flyboys won the resumption of Thursday night’s game over the Danville Otterbots, 8-2, early Friday evening. However, the visitors got on the board early in Game 2, building a lead they would not relinquish.

Danville held on to take the nightcap, 6-2.

Jack Dyke pitched 3.1 innings in relief for Greeneville, allowing no runs on five hits, while striking out six batters.

In Kingsport, the Doughboys took care of the Axmen in the early innings, 11-0.

Six different batters drove in runs for Johnson City, including Daniel Boone graduate, Colby Backus. Amman Dewberry also added a sac fly and a solo homer in the win.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

State Liners 15, River Turtles 4

River Riders @ Ridge Runners (PPD – Rain)