KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a rollercoaster of a game from Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday night, Greeneville emerged standing, thanks to a six-run ninth inning.

The visitors had allowed a six-run inning themselves in the seventh, but a bases loaded walk tied things at 14, before David Bishop’s RBI double gave the Flyboys the insurance they needed in a 17-14 victory.

Bishop led the way for Greeneville, batting 3-for-5 with 4 RBI on the evening. The Volunteers’ Kyle Booker showed out for Kingsport, driving in a trio of runs and drawing a pair of walks in the loss.

The two teams will finish the series in Greeneville on Friday night at 7 p.m.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Burlington Sock Puppets 17, Johnson City Doughboys 0

Princeton Whistlepigs 3, Elizabethton River Riders 2

Pulaski River Turtles 14, Bristol State Liners 7