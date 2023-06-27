(WJHL) – A full slate of Tuesday night Appalachian League action was highlighted by the Johnson City Doughboys’ first loss in more than two weeks, as the Greeneville Flyboys grounded the visitors, 7-5.

Wallace Clark led the way for the Flyboys at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with 5 RBI on the night. Landon Willeman earned the win on the mound, pitching 4.0 strong innings, allowing just one earned run, while striking out nine batters.

Christian Toledo led the way for for Johnson City, driving in a pair of runs and stealing a base.

In Bristol, the State Liners bounded out to a commanding lead against Bluefield, but stumbled late to lose, 9-5.

Six runs for the Ridge Runners in the seventh inning were enough to complete the comeback.

Derek Cease drove home a run and scored two of his own for Bristol, while Lebanon’s own Seth Buchanan went 1-for-3 with a run scored on the night.

In the Model City, Kingsport and Elizabethton matched up in a battle of current and former Tennessee Volunteers.

UT’s Austen Jaslove was 2-for-4 on the night for the River Riders, as he made the start at third base. However, it was former teammate Hollis Fanning that stole the show.

The big right-handed pitcher made his first start of the season for the Axmen, just days after announcing he would be leaving Tennessee and entering the Transfer Portal.

Fanning earned the win, going 5.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, while striking out nine batters.

Bristol travels to Bluefield for a slightly earlier 6:30 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday night. Greeneville will make the trip to Johnson City for a 7 p.m. first pitch, while Elizabethton and Kingsport will run it back in the Model City, also at 7 p.m.