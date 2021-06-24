Flyboys cap off sweep of the State Liners, Elizabethton and Johnson City also get road sweeps

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Flyboys lost 1st place to the Bristol State Liners on Sunday night, as Bristol reeled off a four-game winning streak to end the week. The Flyboys changed the standings in a hurry.

Greeneville swept the State Liners in this two-game early-week series, grabbing a 14-7 win at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol.

The Flyboys grabbed a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning when Eddie Micheletti hit an RBI triple, driving in Emanuel Dean. Dean also had three hits on the evening.

Conner Harris did his job on the mound, as the 6’7″ right hander got five strikeouts for Greeneville.