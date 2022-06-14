GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Flyboys scored a trio of late runs against the State Liners on Tuesday night, securing a series sweep at Pioneer Park.

After a scoreless first two innings, Bristol’s Eric Erato snuck an RBI single into right field to give the visitors an early 1-0 advantage.

Greeneville native Avery Collins answered back for the Flyboys in the bottom half of the inning, chopping a two-RBI double into right field that put the home team back on top, 2-1.

Bristol appeared to take a late and crucial lead thanks to a three-run eighth inning, started by an RBI single from Abingdon product Luke Francisco and finished by an RBI base knock from Blake Wood.

However, a three-run response in the bottom of the eighth from the home team put them in front for good, 7-5.

The Flyboys will close out their homestand with a two-game series against Princeton starting on Wednesday, while Bristol returns home to host Kingsport.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES

Danville Otterbots 10, Elizabethton River Riders 3

Johnson City Doughboys 4, Kingsport Axmen 4 (JCY wins in extra-innings tiebreaker)