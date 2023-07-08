(WJHL) – All ten Appalachian League squads opened new two-game series on Saturday night.

In Kingsport, The Axmen and Flyboys got a slow start in the batter’s box. However, a late surge in the seventh and eighth innings secured a 5-2 victory for Kingsport.

In addition to some fine defensive plays, Deniel Ortiz finished 2-for-3 at the plate, driving home a pair of runs in the loss.

In Elizabethton, it was another strong showing for the stellar River Riders starting rotation. Spencer Atkins went a solid 5.0 innings, allowing no runs on just two hits, while striking out eight batters.

However, six runs after Atkins’ exit allowed Burlington to grab a victory on the road, 6-2.

The Johnson City Doughboys earned a road win, as well, over the Bristol State Liners, 10-2.

Jack Pokorak led the charge for JC with a trio of hits and two RBI in the win. Lebanon’s Seth Buchanan provided one of the State Liners’ RBIs in the defeat.