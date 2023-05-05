JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Baseball fans in the Tri-Cities are preparing for the start of the Appalachian League next month, and the Johnson City Doughboys roster includes players several will recognize.

Nick Hickman, Trevor Hanselman and Cody Miller will represent East Tennessee State University while playing at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark over the summer. Hickman and Hanselman are part of the pitching lineup while Miller is slated as an infield player.

Milligan University also has its own local talent playing for the Doughboys. Caleb Berry will play catcher for the team, and Braden Spano will take to the infield.

Jackson Steensma, a pitcher, and Jonathan Xuereb, an infielder, both hail from Appalachian State.

While they no longer attend local colleges, two outfield players on the roster call Washington County, Tennessee home. Caleb Marmois is a Science Hill High School graduate now at Walters State Community College, and Colby Backus played at Daniel Boone High School before going on to play for the University of Tennessee.

The Doughboys will play their first game of the 2023 season at home against the Greeneville Flyboys on June 6 at 7 p.m. Individual and season tickets are already available online.