Elizabethton River Riders’ mascot makes the most of a rainy day

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a rainy day left players stuck in the locker room, the Elizabethton River Riders’ mascot Rookie took it upon himself to keep the team on their feet.

While in a rain delay pitcher @JullianClavelle decided to hype the guys up with some help from Rookie 👀@AppyLeague @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/SOYBj8xaND — Elizabethton River Riders (@elzriverriders) June 8, 2021

Rookie brought down the house with his routine, backed by PSY’s Gangnam Style, and made sure to keep players involved by flinging hats across the room.

While Rookie hasn’t been reached for comment, it’s safe to assume that players may have more to look forward to now than just a break during the rain.

The River Riders went on to play against the Kingsport Axmen. Only time will tell if Rookie’s pep dance had an effect.