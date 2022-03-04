ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton River Riders are getting ready for a new and improved baseball season at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark after announcing renovations for the upcoming season.

Fans will experience updated seating areas, a new “short porch” outfield and “unprecedented sight lines”, according to the release from the River Riders.

“It really is a blessing that this project was approved and was able to be completed in such a timely manner,” said General Manager Maya Mathis. “The new seating areas will enhance how fans view the game with amazing new sight lines and a group area to enjoy.”

The new group areas will be positioned on the first and third baselines, allowing larger groups. The bleachers behind third base have also been removed, creating an improved viewing experience.

“Fans can be right on top of the action and feel like they are a part of the game themselves,” said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler.









The River Riders will kick off their 2022 home campaign on June 4.

For more information, visit the Elizabethton River Riders’ Facebook page or call at (423) 547-6443.