Elizabethton gets win over 1st-place Greeneville in Thursday’s Appy League action

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton came into Thursday’s Appalachian League action tied with Johnson City for 3rd place in the East Division, behind Bristol in 2nd and Greeneville in 1st. A big win for the River Riders earned them 3rd place all to themselves.

They took down the 1st place Flyboys, 3-2 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, improving to 6-6 on the year. Greeneville goes down to 7-5 on the season.

At the start of tonight’s @AppyLeague baseball game between @JC_Doughboys and @thestateliners, they prayed for the safe return of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells of Rogersville. We all hope the @TBInvestigation AMBER Alert search brings us good news very soon. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/frPmbzQsF4 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) June 17, 2021

The Bristol State Liners beat the Johnson City Doughboys, 5-4 at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, improving to 6-5 on the year. The Doughboys go down to 5-7 on the year and fall to 5th place

The Kingsport Axmen were also in action and lost to Pulaski, 15-7.