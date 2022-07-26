BURLINGTON, NC. (WJHL) – Despite a late-innings comeback staged by the West Division, RJ Johnson’s RBI single lifted the East Division to an All-Star Game triumph on Tuesday night, 6-5.

The West Division fell behind by a pair of runs in the first inning, before Johnson City’s Roberto Pena drove a ball deep over the fence in left-center field, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Greeneville’s Riley Taylor kept the home team off the scoreboard in the third inning, striking out the side.

Woody Hadeen responded with a long ball of his own, however, putting the East Division back in front, 4-1 in the fourth inning.

The lead stretched to 5-1 in the fifth inning after a West Division throwing error. But, a pair of RBI groundouts from Elizabethton’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Peyton Basler in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively, drew the West Division to within 5-3.

In the top of the ninth, Greeneville’s Brock Daniels made the most of a bases-loaded at-bat, blooping a single to left field that would score Isaac Williams and Ian Riley to tie the game, 5-5.

But in the bottom half of the frame, RJ Johnson delivered a high-chopping infield single that scored Hadeen and ended the game.

The second half of the Appalachian League season begins on Wednesday night.