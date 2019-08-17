E-TWINS BATS GO NEAR SILENT IN 2-1 LOSS TO D-BRAVES

DANVILLE, VA – While the Danville Braves didn’t score after their two-run first inning, the Elizabethton Twins were only able to strike once, as a single run in the sixth was the extent of their offense in Friday’s 2-1 loss.

Ryley Widell struggled in the first, surrendering two runs on three consecutive pitches. After that, the southpaw was strong, pitching a total of five innings with three strikeouts and just one walk. After him, Owen Griffith and Tyler Beck combined for three scoreless frames out of the bullpen, surrendering just two hits with two strikeouts.

Of the Twins’ four hits Friday, three were doubles. Ruben Santana doubled to lead off the game, then back-to-back two-baggers with two outs from Matt Wallner and Parker Phillips in the sixth scored Wallner, the only time Elizabethton crossed the plate.

Ricky De La Torre was the only E-Twin that reached base twice, singling in the ninth, also getting hit by a pitch.

The Twins look to avoid a sweep Saturday with righty Tyler Benninghoff starting for Elizabethton.