(WJHL) – Johnson City continued its hot streak on Thursday night, rolling past the visiting Pulaski River Turtles, 8-1.

It was another strong day for Logan Sutter (Folsom Lake CC/Purdue) at the dish, as he backed up his two-home run game with a pair of hits and 3 RBI. Over the last two days, Sutter has accumulated six hits and driven home ten runs.

Ty Cobb earned the win in relief for the Doughboys, as he hurled 3.0 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters.

Milligan’s Caleb Berry got the start for Johnson City, as well, and drove home a pair of runs on two hits.

In Kingsport, the Axmen seemed in firm control of the game following a Deniel Ortiz RBI single, pushing the home team in front, 7-3.

However, Burlington scored three runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth, and three more in the seventh to take a commanding lead – and an 11-7 victory.

Ortiz led the Axmen’s offensive effort, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of hits, two runs scored and 3 RBI. Andrew Citron added a couple of RBIs in the loss.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES:

River Riders 13, WhistlePigs 7

Ridge Runners 8, Flyboys 3

Otterbots 6, State Liners 1