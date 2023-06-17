(WJHL) – A handful of Appalachian League West squads grabbed victories in Saturday night action.

The Johnson City Doughboys claimed the high ground, squeaking out a 4-3 victory over the Kingsport Axmen on Star Wars Night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The JC squad has now tallied five-consecutive victories.

The River Riders scored eleven runs in the first two innings on Saturday night, as they doubled up the visiting River Turtles, 16-8.

Brendan Jones and Peyton Basler led the way for Elizabethton with 4 RBI each.

In Bristol, the State Liners picked up a sixth win of the season, pulling away from the Sock Puppets late, 7-5. Lebanon High School graduate, Seth Buchanan, drove home the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the seventh inning.

Johnson City will travel to Kingsport on Sunday evening for a 5 p.m. first pitch, while Elizabethton will host Pulaski for a second-straight night, also at 5 p.m.

Bristol and Burlington will finish their series with a 6 p.m. first pitch.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Otterbots 5, Flyboys 3