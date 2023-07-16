(WJHL) – Appalachian League teams in Northeast Tennessee played, at most, one half-inning on Saturday night before rain washed over the rest of the evening. It setup a handful of Sunday doubleheaders around the league.

The Johnson City Doughboys resumed their Peanuts Night contest on Sunday afternoon, and finished it with a 6-1 victory over Bluefield.

The Ridge Runners led 1-0, but Johnson City scored six unanswered runs to seal the deal. Logan Sutter led the way, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Johnson City natives Colby Backus and Caleb Marmo each drove home a run in the victory, as well.

Game 2 wrapped up in similar fashion, as the Doughboys completed the sweep with a 6-2 victory.

Greeneville native Braden Spano (Milligan) was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI. ETSU’s Trevor Hanselman improved to 3-0 on the season, allowing just one hit and one run in 5.0 innings of work.

The State Liners and Flyboys split a doubleheader at Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Bristol rode the strong arm of Lebanon’s Matthew Buchanan (UVA) to a 5-3 win in Game 1. The lefty allowed just one unearned run in 6.0 innings, while striking out five batters.

In Game 2, Greeneville jumped out to a quick 5-0 advantage and held on for a 6-4 victory.

Tyler Cerny cracked a long ball and drove in three total runs for the Flyboys in the triumph. Tennessee High’s Payne Ladd (Tusculum) made his Appalachian League debut, tossing 2.0 perfect innings of relief and notching a strikeout.

OTHER SUNDAY SCORES:

River Turtles 6*, River Riders 6 (PUL wins tiebreaker)

Sock Puppets 7, Axmen 3