(WJHL) – Appalachian League baseball returned to stadiums on Tuesday, following its second off-day of the season to start the week.

The Johnson City Doughboys scored four runs in the eighth inning to force an extra-innings tiebreaker with Burlington, which the home team grabbed for a fourth-straight win.

In Elizabethton, the State Liners grabbed another road victory on the season, defeating the River Riders 10-3.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Kingsport Axmen 6, Danville Otterbots 1

Greeneville Flyboys 7, Princeton WhistlePigs 6