(WJHL) – The third night of the 2022 Appy League season was unkind to hosts Johnson City and Elizabethton, as both teams suffered losses on Saturday night.

The Doughboys and River Turtles were all tied, 2-2, until a Haden Madagan bases-clearing triple shot the visitors out in front for good. Pulaski held on to win, 9-5.

The River Riders welcomed fans to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark for the first time on Saturday. The Elizabethton and Danville defenses battled for a few innings, before the Otterbots took control.

Eight of Danville’s ten runs came in the final three frames of the game, as they topped Elizabethton, 10-5.

OTHER APPY LEAGUE SCORES

Bristol State Liners 3, Greeneville Flyboys 0