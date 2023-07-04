(WJHL) – Fans packed stadiums across the Tri-Cities for some 4th of July baseball and post-game fireworks on Tuesday.

In Johnson City, a record 5,261 fans came to see the Doughboys hold off the visiting Kingsport Axmen, 6-4.

Five separate Johnson City batters, including ETSU’s Cody Miller and Johnson City native Caleb Marmo (Western Kentucky), notched an RBI. Justin Guiliano pitched a strong 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out eight batters. Christian Toledo came on in relief to grab the win.

Shea McGahan and Logen Sutton drove home the runs for Kingsport in the loss.

Despite striking first at home, the Greeneville Flyboys fell to the Elizabethton River Riders, 11-7.

Tennessee Vol Austen Jaslove drove home a pair of runs and scored once for the Riders.

Nick Barone and Tyler Cerny each crushed homers for the Flyboys in defeat.

Early in the day, Bristol seemed poised for an Independence Day comeback against Bluefield, but the Ridge Runners tallied a trio of runs in the ninth to escape, 5-3.

Eric Erato and Trey Oblas did the heavy lifting for the State Liners at the plate.

Wednesday will be a league-wide day off, with games resuming on Thursday.