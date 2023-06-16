(WJHL) – A rocky start for the Johnson City Doughboys on Friday night turned into a fourth-straight victory at home, as they defeated the Pulaski River Turtles, 6-5 in a 10th-inning tiebreaker.

The visitors had mounted a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning, following a Carter Owens RBI groundout. However, the home squad used some Princess Night magic to conjure up a rally in the sixth inning.

Greeneville native Braden Spano started things off with a 2-RBI base knock to cut the lead to 5-2. After a run scored on a balk, Christian Toledo secured an RBI groundout of his own to pull the Doughboys within 5-4.

A Colby Backus RBI double knotted the game in the seventh inning, and would stay that way until extra innings. Toledo came up clutch with the RBI single to secure the victory.

In Kingsport, the Sock Puppets scored in all but three innings of their 10-4 win over the Axmen on Friday.

ETSU lefty Derek McCarley got the start for Kingsport, as he went 4.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on 3 hits, while striking out six batters. He would, however, take the loss on the night.

Carson Queck, Mike Mancini and Deniel Ortiz drove in the runs for the home squad in the defeat.

Kingsport will travel to Johnson City on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Flyboys 14, Ridge Runners 4

WhistlePigs 5, River Riders 4

Otterbots 9, State Liners 4