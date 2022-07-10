JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys looked in danger of losing their win streak on Sunday evening against the Bluefield Ridge Runners – until an avalanche of runs arrived in the later innings.

The home team scored seven in the sixth on a pair of bases-loaded walks and three RBI singles. Caleb Hobson and Michael Moss each led the way with two RBI.

William Westbrock earned the victory on the mound for Johnson City, allowing just one hit over the final two innings of the game. Nate Wohlgemuth hurled ten strikeouts in five innings of work for Bluefield, but received a no-decision for his efforts.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Burlington Sock Puppets 6, Greeneville Flyboys 0