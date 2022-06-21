(WJHL) – It was a jam-packed Tuesday in the Appalachian League with a trio of area teams starting home series.

Despite trailing by as many as six runs, Johnson City drew within one of visiting Danville following a five-run fourth inning. However, the Doughboys allowed 20 hits on the evening in a 16-13 rollercoaster loss at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

In Elizabethton, the River Riders returned to their winning ways, jumping on visiting Bluefield early and holding on for a 9-5 victory.

The Axmen remain the top team in the Appalachian League, tied with Burlington at 15-3, thanks to a dominant 13-1 victory over Bristol.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES

Greeneville Flyboys 9, Pulaski River Turtles 4