ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City received a brilliant starting effort on the mound and coupled it with a nine-run eighth inning to drown Elizabethton, 14-3.

Justin Guiliano improved to 3-1 on the season by allowing just three hits in 5.0 innings of work. The lefty allowed no runs and struck out nine batters on the night.

Roberto Pena led the way for the Doughboys with 4 RBI, while McKay Barney contributed 3 RBI, himself.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Greeneville Flyboys 5, Kingsport Axmen 2

Pulaski River Turtles 6, Bristol State Liners 1