JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Doughboys announced on Monday that Manager Kevin Mahoney will return for the 2024 season.

According to a release from the Appalachian League team, Mahoney’s previous two seasons as the Doughboys’ manager had a combined record of 65-34. He was with the team as it won the 2023 Appalachian League Championship, nabbing him the title of Manager of the Year.

“I am very excited to be returning to Johnson City for a third season,” said Mahoney. “Last season was such a special time to be a part of the Doughboys organization and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to return to the best city, with the most supportive fans in the Appalachian League.”

Mahoney had quite a few people to thank for helping him along the way.

“Thank you to the Boyd family and all of Boyd Sports, the Appalachian League, and the Doughboys front office staff. I am looking forward to another successful year, and working towards obtaining our goals. Rally the Troops!”

Mahoney has more than 16 years of playing and coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels, and he said he’s thrilled to be able to spend another season with the Doughboys in Johnson City.