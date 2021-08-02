Doughboys manager fired by MLB

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rick Magnante is out as the manager of the Johnson City Doughboys.

According to Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, which owns the Doughboys, Magnante was fired by the MLB. He was not fired by Boyd Sports.

When asked about why MLB fired Magnante, Allen said that from his understanding, it had to do with the way he spoke to an MLB official.

With a 15–30–1 record, the Doughboys are sitting in last place in the Appalachian League West Division when excluding the Road Warriors (4–11), the team that temporarily replaced the Kingsport Axmen.