JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys wrapped up a five-game homestand on Saturday night with a 4-3 win over the Kingsport Axmen.

The JC squad came out on the right side of things in every single contest this past week – and Logan Sutter’s bat was a big reason why.

The California native leads the Doughboys in just about every offensive category – including hits (15), RBIs (13), batting average (.405) and OPS (1.230). The Purdue commit, who spent the last two seasons at Folsom Lake College, had a particularly big game against the River Riders on Wednesday.

He accounted for 7 RBI, including a pair of three-run homers – one of which allowed JC to walk-off in the ninth inning.

It would be easy to get swept up in all the early-season hype , but what’s made the third baseman so successful is his deliberate effort to concentrate only on the task at hand.

“Just kind of not really thinking about the other at bats,” he said on Saturday. “Just focusing on the each pitch that I’m facing, every pitcher just staying consistent and not really worrying too much about what I’ve already done or what the situation is – just staying consistent.”

“He’s a special player and he’s a special kid, too,” Doughboys head coach Kevin Mahoney said. “He’s very levelheaded, comes to the ballpark, same guy every single day, ready to work, ready to put the work in and ready to compete. And I think that is partially why he’s having his success. The other is, he’s just a really good ballplayer.”

Sutter and the Doughboys face Kingsport on Sunday in the Model City before an off day on Monday.