JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League named Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis the 2023 Executive of the Year.

According to a release from the Appy League, this is Ennis’ first year as GM and second year overall with the Doughboys.

This season, the Doughboys set a record in attendance with 87,719 fans, and the team won the Appalachian League Championship. The release said the Doughboys broke their single-game attendance record twice this season.

Ennis’ full response to winning this award can be found below: