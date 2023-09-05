JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League named Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis the 2023 Executive of the Year.
According to a release from the Appy League, this is Ennis’ first year as GM and second year overall with the Doughboys.
This season, the Doughboys set a record in attendance with 87,719 fans, and the team won the Appalachian League Championship. The release said the Doughboys broke their single-game attendance record twice this season.
Ennis’ full response to winning this award can be found below:
“It is a great honor to be named this year’s Appalachian League Executive of the Year. There are nine other executives in this league that are very deserving of this award, and I am truly humbled to have been selected. This year has been one for the record books and would not be possible without the support of the great staff at Boyd Sports. Also, I would like to thank our President, Chris Allen, and Vice President, Jeremy Boler, for their support and guidance in my first year as the GM of the Doughboys. Without them, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank our Doughboys Ticket Account Executive Styles Martin for all of his hard work this past year and ensuring that fans had a great time at the ballpark. Ever since stepping into this role, the city of Johnson City has embraced me with open arms, and I am grateful to call this place home.”Patrick Ennis