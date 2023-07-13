(WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys picked up right where they left off before the Wednesday break, as they rallied back for a 9-4 victory over the Bristol State Liners.

Bristol scored four runs in the first three innings, before Johnson City answered with nine-straight tallies to grab the win. Logan Sutter led the Doughboys at the dish with a 3-for-4 outing, including four RBI.

Johnson City has now won six-consecutive games, while the State Liners have lost six in a row.

Greeneville mashed a trio of homers in Elizabethton on Thursday night, but it was the River Riders that came away with a 10-5 victory.

Brendan Jones hit a long ball for Elizabethton, as he wracked up three RBI in the win.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES:

Otterbots 6, Axmen 4