ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Doughboys escaped to the Appalachian League All-Star break with a 6-6 tiebreaker victory over the River Riders on Sunday.

The home team built up a 4-0 advantage, thanks to RBIs from Hayden Moore and Kade Huff, among others. Gabriel Barrett also pitched a solid 4.0 innings, allowing no runs on just two hits.

But, in the sixth inning, Johnson City found their rhythm at the plate. Cody Miller’s (ETSU) double drove home a pair of runs, while Jack Pokorak’s scored one, cutting the deficit to 4-3 in a matter of moments. Danny Infante would later walk with the bases loaded, scoring the game-tying run.

After scoring a pair of runs to take a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning, the River Riders tied it back up in the bottom half to force extra innings. Elizabethton nearly took home the win in regulation time, but Caleb Marmo (Western Kentucky) tossed out Keaton Cottam trying to score the game-winner with two outs.

In the tiebreaker, Logan Sutter sawed off a pinch-hit RBI to grab the victory for Johnson City – the squad’s 30th win of the season.

OTHER SUNDAY SCORES:

State Liners 4, Otterbots 3

Axmen 3, WhistlePigs 1

River Turtles 1, Flyboys 0 (Suspd. – Weather)