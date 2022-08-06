JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fans came out in droves to watch the final Johnson City Doughboys game of the summer on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The home team treated those in attendance to an explosive offensive display – as the Doughboys blanked the visiting Bristol State Liners, 16-0, in a rain-shortened contest.

Jared Johnson led the way for Johnson City, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a home run. Logan Hugo also drove home three runs in the victory. Seven Doughboys finished with at least one RBI on the evening.

Justin Guiliano allowed five Bristol hits in the first, but nothing more, as he struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings of work.

The Johnson City Doughboys finish the 2022 Appalachian League season with a record of 30-24, while the Bristol State Liners conclude with a 14-39 mark.

The season will conclude with Monday’s Championship Game between the Kingsport Axmen and Burlington Sock Puppets. First pitch in Burlington is scheduled for 7 p.m.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Elizabethton River Riders 8, Pulaski River Turtles 6 (Avery Owusu-Asiedu walk-off two-run home run)

Danville Otterbots 4, Greeneville Flyboys 1 (Game 1)

Greeneville Flyboys 5, Danville Otterbots 4 (Game 2)

Kingsport Axmen vs. Princeton Whistlepigs (CANC./Weather)