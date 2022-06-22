(WJHL) – Johnson City and Elizabethton closed out their midweek series at home on Wednesday night.

ETSU’s Trevor Hanselman got the start for the Doughboys and shined – pitching 4.1 scoreless innings and striking out six batters.

The JC bats backed him up, holding on to defeat the Danville Otterbots, 7-4.

The River Riders did not find the same success, as they allowed the Ridge Runners to score in nearly every inning, as Bluefield beat Elizabethton, 13-4.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Kingsport Axmen 12, Bristol State Liners 1

Greeneville Flyboys 8, Pulaski River Turtles 7