CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WJHL) – A high-powered start to the 2023 season has led Johnson City Doughboys outfielder, Colby Backus, to be named Appalachian League Hitter of the Month, the league announced on Saturday.

The Daniel Boone graduate, who has played for Walters State and Tennessee, continues to impress at the plate. Backus hit .328 with 25 RBI and seven home runs in 19 games in the opening month of the campaign.

The 21-year-old leads the Appalachian League in homers, RBI, slugging percentage (.731), extra-base hits (13) and is second in OPS (1.136).

Burlington’s Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois) was named Pitcher of the Month, as he dazzled with a 5-0 record (1.50 ERA) in the month of June.