(WJHL) – All five of the Tri-Cities area Appalachian League clubs were locked in down-to-the-wire battles on Wednesday night.

The Johnson City Doughboys and Elizabethton River Riders battled all night long, as the game saw four ties and five lead changes. However, Logan Sutter’s three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted JC to a walk-off win, 14-11.

In Greeneville, the Kingsport Axmen jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, only to see it disappear before the end of the inning. But, more late-game scoring, including three runs in the ninth, pushed the Axmen past the Flyboys, 7-4.

The Bristol State Liners pulled out a sudden death extra-innings victory in Burlington, as well, 9-8. Lebanon’s Seth Buchanan registered an RBI in his Appalachian League debut, finishing 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE:

Elizabethton @ Princeton, 6 p.m.

Greeneville @ Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski @ Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington @ Kingsport, 7 p.m.

Bristol @ Danville, 7 p.m.