(WJHL) – Johnson City and Kingsport each earned victories to improve their standing in the Appalachian League West Division standings.

The Doughboys took an early lead in the first inning, before falling behind on a throwing error in the next frame. But, five runs in the seventh secured Johnson City’s 20th win of the season, 10-7.

In Kingsport, the Axmen were led by Jake Perry and Ian Riley, as the West Division leaders picked up another win over Elizabethton, 6-4.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Greeneville Flyboys 20, Bristol State Liners 12