KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – For nearly the entire summer, there is only one team that has sat atop the Appalachian League West Division – the Kingsport Axmen.

The team ended up running away with the division crown, beating out second-place Johnson City by a seven-game margin. They’ve succeeded in all phases this season – scoring a league-best 438 runs, while tying for the fewest runs allowed with just 268.

“Our defense plays great,” right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy explained. “And we’ve been hitting the ball really well – I think we’re leading the league in almost every category offensively.”

Because of that dominance, the Axmen locked up a spot in the championship game about a week ago. But, this clubhouse has never once thought about taking its foot off the gas.

“We still try to win every game – try our hardest every game, but it’s taken a lot of pressure off this past week,” Murphy said. “Instead of having to win let’s say five games – it’s kind of nice now knowing – just having fun and then focusing in for one last game on Monday.”

“We clinched – and we’ve just been trying to stay ready and warm,” fellow pitcher Cole Hales said. “Go out every day like it’s still the championship and getting ready for it – preparing for it.”

Manager Mike Guinn echoed the same sentiment, explaining the whole summer has been built around playing a certain way each time the team takes the field.

“In baseball and in life – giving your best and trying hard means a lot,” Guinn said. “Obviously this league has a lot of talent in it up and down – everybody has talent. But, these guys have really come together as a group and just created a culture here – and want to play together, play for each other and they play hard.”

“Our team is super close,” Murphy added, “we always hang out in the hotel every night, and I think that helps.”

The Axmen will face the Burlington Sock Puppets in the championship game – the only team to win more games than Kingsport this season (38).

“They throw it really well, they’ve got some good staff,” Hales said. “They also have a few hitters in the middle of that lineup that can swing it really well.”

“They’re solid – I mean, all phases they’re good,” Guinn said. “They’ve had a lot of success, they play good in their home park – so it presents a big challenge for us.”

The lone championship game will be held in Burlington, where the Sock Puppets have posted a 23-6 record this season.

“It puts a little bit more pressure on that one game, but I mean, I’m confident in our team,” Murphy smiled.

“I think it adds a little bit of pressure, but I think it’s a good way to end the summer,” Hales said. “Just one game – winner-take-all.”

First pitch from Burlington Athletic Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. on Monday.