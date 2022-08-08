BURLINGTON, N.C. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Axmen won the Appalachian League championship by defeating the Burlington Sock Puppets 5–2 Monday night in Burlington.

The Axmen struck first with Sam Peterson crossing home plate off a Jake Perry single in the first inning. The team struck again in the second with a home run by Henry Hunter. In the third, Nate Anderson scored off a sacrifice fly by Perry to make the score 3–0.

With the bases loaded in the fourth, Gunner Gouldsmith scored after Anderson was hit by a pitch. Then, Hunter scored off a sacrifice fly by Peterson to make it 5–0.

Burlington earned its first run with an Ethan Lizama home run in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sock Puppets then brought in pitcher Peter Gallo in the fifth, who put a lid on the Axmen’s scoring.

Burlington further narrowed the Axmen’s lead when Ryan McCrystal batted in Trey Law in the sixth, but the Sock Puppets were unable to produce any more runs in the late innings.

Ryan Murphy pitched the first five innings for the Axmen and logged five strikeouts, two hits, one run, and one walk. Croix Lindsey took over for the rest of the game and pitched six strikeouts, five hits, one run, and one walk.

The Axmen went into Monday’s championship game with a regular season record of 37–17.