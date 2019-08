Johnson City sits in first place in the division after beating Kingsport 9-4

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) The Cardinals avoided losing the division in the second-to-last game of the season by holding down the Mets batters for a 9-4 victory Tuesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Kingsport struck out 10 times and left 14 runners on base. These two squads wrap up the regular season Wednesday night.