CARDS PULL OFF INCREDIBLE COMEBACK AT CALFEE PARK

PULASKI, Va. – Down to the last out in the ninth, the Johnson City Cardinals rallied for three runs to erase a 3-1 deficit and pull off an improbable 4-3 victory at Calfee Park Tuesday. Johnson City returns to TVA Credit Union Ballpark Wednesday vs. Elizabethton.

Mateo Gil began the two-out surge in the top of the last frame with a triple off the wall in the right field corner. Chandler Redmond followed with a base hit to cut the Pulaski lead to 3-2. Jhon Torres, who recorded two hits off the bench, then singled to keep the rally alive. The Yankees proceeded to remove Mitch Spence (1-3) and went to Tyler Johnson to face Liam Sabino. Sabino immediately smacked his second double of the game to put the Cardinals up 4-3. Sabino finished with three RBIs.

Jose Moreno celebrated his 19th birthday with 4.1 innings of one-run ball as the Cardinal starter. He passed the ball to Francisco Justo in the fifth after striking out five. Justo (3-2) allowed a run in the fifth and a solo homer to Madison Santos in the eighth but ultimately struck out the side in the ninth to earn the win.

Redmond scored twice. Torres finished with a double, a single and the winning run, scoring from first on the double by Sabino. Torres went 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits, including two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored in Pulaski. Aaron Antonini finished with one hit and caught three men stealing from behind the plate.

The Cardinals outhit the Yankees 10-6. The win was the first on the road and second overall this season for the Cardinals when trailing after eight innings.

The Cardinals (31-29) return home to take on the Elizabethton Twins (27-31) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Starters for both teams are TBA.