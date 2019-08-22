CARDINALS SET SINGLE-SEASON FRANCHISE ATTENDANCE RECORD

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Johnson City Cardinals have set their single-season attendance record. On Wednesday evening, August 21st, the Cardinals welcomed their 69,632nd fan to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for the contest against the Elizabethton Twins. 1,813 fans entered the ballpark to see the game vs. Elizabethton. That mark surpassed last year’s previous franchise-record of 68,881 fans.

“We can’t thank this community enough for all of their support over the last several seasons,” said Cardinals general manager Zac Clark. “We have seen our fan base continue to grow over the last four years and we are blown away by their passion for being at TVA Credit Union Ballpark and their love for the game. To have broken this record for the fourth straight season means the world to us. We have had so much fun watching our organization grow together with this community and are extremely grateful for the continued support we have received.”

Zach Jackson hit a dramatic eighth-inning homer to power a 3-2 Cardinal win vs. the Twins. Trailing 2-1 with two out, Jackson launched his fifth Johnson City homer of the season to give the Cards a lead they would not relinquish. Walker Robbins (3-0) earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Jackson picked up all three RBIs in the game for Johnson City. He also scored Malcom Nunez with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Yancarlos Baez (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Twins after allowing the go-ahead homer to Jackson.

Hector Soto took a no-decision as the Cardinal starter after allowing two runs (two earned) in five solid innings. Tyler Peck chipped in two scoreless innings of middle relief. Liam Sabino reached three times.

The Cardinals (32-29) now lead the Bristol Pirates (30-30) by 1.5 games in the chase for the Appalachian West title. The Twins (28-32) drop to 3.5 games out of first with the loss.

The Cards will throw RHP Luis Ortiz (0-3, 8.18 ERA) tomorrow vs. LHP Ryley Widell (1-6, 6.86 ERA) for the Twins. The contest will be the final of the season between Johnson City and Elizabethton. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.