Johnson City Cardinals release 2020 schedule

JOHNSON CITY- In conjunction with the Appalachian League, the Johnson City Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2020 campaign. The Johnson City Cardinals kick off the season at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Monday, June 22nd against the Kingsport Mets.
The 2020 schedule can be viewed as an attachment to this press release. Game times and promotions for the 2020 season will be released at a later date.
ABOUT THE JOHNSON CITY CARDINALS
The Johnson City Cardinals are the Rookie affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Members of the ten-team Appalachian League, Cardinals baseball has been entertaining families and fans of America’s national pastime in the East Tennessee region for over 50 years. To learn more about the Johnson City Cardinals, visit www.jccardinals.com