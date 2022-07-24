ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sock Puppets avoided a pre-All-Star Game sweep at the hands of the River Riders on Sunday afternoon, claiming a 6-4 victory.

Burlington’s Evan Appelwick started the scoring in the second inning with a towering two-run home run to left field. Kole Myers would extend that lead to 4-0 with a two-RBI single in the third inning.

Brendan Jones gave the home team some life in the bottom half of the frame with his third long ball of the summer. But, the Riders would never get closer than 5-4, as Justin Colon gave Burlington some insurance with a solo homer in the seventh inning.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES

Greeneville Flyboys 1, Bristol State Liners 0

Bluefield Ridge Runners 17, Johnson City Doughboys 6 (Game 1)

Bluefield Ridge Runner 4, Johnson City Doughboys 3 (Game 2)

Pulaski River Turtles 7, Kingsport Axmen 2 (Game 1)

Kingsport Axmen 16, Pulaski River Turtles 9 (Game 2)