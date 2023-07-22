KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol State Liners currently sit in fifth place in the Appalachian League’s West Division. But, the Southwest Virginia community has certainly been enjoying cheering for one of their own in Lebanon’s Seth Buchanan.

The young infielder was in Salem just a few months ago, closing out his high school career with Pioneers by winning a second VHSL state championship.

There’s really been no break for the VMI commit, as he jumped right into the world of college baseball in the Appy League in June.

“It’s a lot of baseball, that’s for sure,” he laughed. “It’s that college schedule, really. You don’t get too much breaks and it’s just a grind.”

“I think it’s helped me a lot in that aspect, just kind of get ready for the amount of baseball you play and the level you play at,” he continued.

Buchanan has appeared in 23 games for Bristol this summer, hitting .157 with an on-base percentage of .318. The transition to a new level of baseball has come with its bumps in the road, but Buchanan knows these reps will add up come spring.

“It’s really just the arms,” he said. “I mean, it’s velo[city]. You’re seeing pitches that move a whole lot more – it’s just a whole new ballgame, really.”

“I mean, ground balls, you get a whole lot harder hit,” he said of playing middle infield. “It’s just it’s different. But I’ve been liking it. It’s more of a challenge. I think it’ll make me better.”